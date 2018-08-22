Madonna has responded to critics who slammed her Aretha Franklin memorial at the MTV VMAs.

The 60-year-old 'Queen of Pop' appeared at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) ceremony in New York Monday night (20.08.18) to present 'Havana' hitmaker Camila Cabello, 21, with a prestigious moon man award for Video of the Year and faced a huge backlash from fans accusing her of ''making it about herself''.

In response to critics, the 'Like a Prayer' star uploaded an Instagram picture of her with Camila, and captioned the post: ''And just to clarify: I was asked to present video of the year by MTV! And then they asked me to share any anecdotes I had in my career connected to Aretha Franklin!

''I shared a part of my journey and thanked Aretha for inspiring me along the way. I did not intend to do a tribute to her! That would be impossible in 2 minutes with all the noise and tinsel of an award show.

''I could never do her justice in this context or environment. Unfortunately most people have short attention spans, and are so quick to judge. I love Aretha! R.E.S.P.E.C.T. I Love Camilla! Congrats! I LOVE my dress! AND. I love-L O V E!! and there is nothing anyone can say or do that will change that.''

Madonna paid homage to the late music icon - who passed away last week at the age of 76 - and said that the 'Natural Woman' soul queen was responsible for her success.

During her speech, she said: ''She led me to where I am today, and I know she influenced so many people in this house tonight, and in this room tonight. I want to thank you Aretha, for empowering us.''