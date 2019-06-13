Madonna has become a ''better parent'' with each child she has had.

The 60-year-old music legend has six children, Lourdes, 22, Rocco, 18, David and Mercy James, both 13, and Estere and Stelle, both six, and each of them has taught her that she needs to ''guide'' them in different ways and be ''ready for anything'' with them.

In a preview of her 'Today' interview which will air on Friday (14.06.19), she said: ''It's reminded me how precious time is and how each child requires attention and vigilance and guidance in a different way, and really you have to be ready for anything.

''The more kids that you have, the better you get at being a parent. Of course, but it's like everything. The more songs I write, the better I get as a songwriter.''

And opening up about if she has any plans to have any more children, Madonna will ''never say never''.

She added: ''Um... not right this second. But never say never.''

The Queen of Pop previously said that she always makes sure her family understand their ''purpose'' in life, especially the responsibility they have to ''help one another'' and ''make the world a better place''.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' after she received the Advocate for Change Award at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, she said: ''Well, we have many discussions about what they want to be when they grow up, why they're here, why they were born, why we chose each other - like why did their souls choose me, why did my soul choose them? And we have a lot of discussions about responsibility. Everybody's here for a purpose, not just to become famous or to get lots of money or to whatever ... to have things - that we are here to help one another and to affect change and to make the world a better place. So that's a message I hope has been ground into their brains.''