Madonna's oldest children weren't initially enthusiastic about her decision to adopt again.

The 59-year-old singer took on the care of five-year-old twins Stelle and Estere, who she first met at an orphanage in Malawi in 2015, earlier this year, and while her other two adopted kids, David and Mercy, both 11, were ''excited'' about the idea of having more siblings, it took a while for Lourdes, 20, and 17-year-old Rocco to come round.

She said: ''Mercy and David were excited.

''[For the older kids], there might have been [a feeling of], 'Oh, we have to share you with more people' -- not jealousy, but an adjustment.

''Eventually everyone was supportive. Lola said, 'Mom, if that's what you want and it's going to make you happy, let's go.' ''

And though the twins only moved in with the family in February, it hasn't meant a major upheaval for the household.

Madonna told People magazine: ''It's like they were always here. It didn't take long for them to get acclimated.''

Mercy and David were also adopted from Malawi and the 'Hung Up' singer can't explain what drew her to the children she welcomed into her family from various orphanages in the African nation.

She said: ''It's inexplicable. It's like saying, 'Why do you fall in love with the people you fall in love with?' You look into the eyes of somebody, you feel their soul, you feel touched by them -- that's it.''

Although the adoption of the twins was only completed in February, after meeting them on numerous visits to Malawi, the 'Like a Virgin' hitmaker realised she wanted to give them a home last summer.

She said: ''Sometimes I would just close my eyes and just think, 'Why isn't my kitchen filled with dancing children?' There's so many children that need a home.

''I thought, 'What am I waiting for? Just do it.' ''