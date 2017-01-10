Madonna says people feel ''uncomfortable'' that she has ''lovers'' who are ''three decades younger'' than her.

The 58-year-old singer - who most recently dated 26-year-old model Aboubakar Soumahoro - has looked to push sexual boundaries throughout her entire career and she saw her 1990 video for 'Justify My Love' and 1992 promo 'Erotica' banned from MTV due to the X-rated content in both.

Madonna believes her penchant to date toy boys now she is approaching 60 upsets lots of people.

Speaking in Harper's Bazaar's 150th anniversary issue, the 'Like A Virgin' hitmaker said: ''I've obviously been devastated or heartbroken all my life, since my mother's death. I've had so many challenges throughout my career, however successful people perceive me to be. I have lovers who are three decades younger than me. This makes people very uncomfortable. I feel like everything I do makes people feel really uncomfortable.''

And the 'Queen of Pop' - who has daughter Lourdes, 19, with Carlos Leon, son Rocco, 15, with her former husband Guy Ritchie, as well as adopted kids David and Mercy, both 10 - has admitted she has created a ''very unconventional family'' which she is very proud of.

She said: ''I've always felt oppressed. I know a lot of people would go, 'Oh, that's ridiculous for you to say that. You're a successful white, wealthy pop star,' but I've had the s**t kicked out of me for my entire career, and a large part of that is because I'm female and also because I refuse to live a conventional life. I've created a very unconventional family.''

Although the chart legend believes people are against her actions, she has admitted music has enabled her to ''survive'' the ''betrayal'' of previous partners and family members.

She said: ''Art keeps me alive ... The only way I've been able to survive the betrayal of lovers, family members, and society is to be able to create as an artist.''

Madonna appears on the cover of the special issue of Harper's Bazaar and has shared an image of her from the magazine shoot on her social media accounts.

She captioned post: ''Hello! We Are Fine! @harpersbazaarus @luigiandiango (sic)''