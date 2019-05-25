Madonna's twins like to tell people that their mother is Madame X because they think it's funny she's famous.
Madonna's twins tell people that ''Madame X'' is their mother.
The 60-year-old Queen of Pop will release her new album 'Madame X' - her 14th studio LP to date - next month and, although her older children Lourdes, 22, Rocco, 18, David, 13, and Mercy, 13, aren't bothered by their mom's fame, six-year-old Estere and Stelle think it's ''funny'' that she's so well known worldwide.
Speaking to Radio.com, Madonna said: ''The older ones could care less, and the younger ones, they think it's funny.
''Today my six-year-old twins said to me, 'Mom, everyone's always asking us if Madonna's our mother. And we tell them, 'No, Madame X is our mother.'''
And, despite her busy schedule, the 'Like A Virgin' hitmaker always finds time to spend with her children - whether that be at home or at the studio.
She explained: ''If I'm in rehearsal, they come to see me. My kids come to see me when I get home, then I go back to work. I usually try my best to have as many meals with them as possible.''
She also likes to have down-to-earth chats with them about the importance of responsibility and how they can help other people less fortunate than themselves.
She said recently: ''Well, we have many discussions about what they want to be when they grow up, why they're here, why they were born, why we chose each other - like why did their souls choose me, why did my soul choose them? And we have a lot of discussions about responsibility. Everybody's here for a purpose, not just to become famous or to get lots of money or to whatever...to have things - that we are here to help one another and to affect change and to make the world a better place. So that's a message I hope has been ground into their brains.''
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
Madonna takes an ambitious approach to the 1936 abdication of Edward VIII, merging the history-making...
After beginning his career with two frenetic crime films (Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels;...
Can it really have been two long years since The Object of My Affection made...
Now I understand why Argentineans wanted Madonna to go home during the filming of Evita!What...
Until director Lee Tamahori blasts right past a perfectly good ending, only to burn a...
Homogenized, sterilized and clearly revised by test-audience scoring, "The Next Best Thing" is a disingenuous,...