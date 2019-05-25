Madonna's twins tell people that ''Madame X'' is their mother.

The 60-year-old Queen of Pop will release her new album 'Madame X' - her 14th studio LP to date - next month and, although her older children Lourdes, 22, Rocco, 18, David, 13, and Mercy, 13, aren't bothered by their mom's fame, six-year-old Estere and Stelle think it's ''funny'' that she's so well known worldwide.

Speaking to Radio.com, Madonna said: ''The older ones could care less, and the younger ones, they think it's funny.

''Today my six-year-old twins said to me, 'Mom, everyone's always asking us if Madonna's our mother. And we tell them, 'No, Madame X is our mother.'''

And, despite her busy schedule, the 'Like A Virgin' hitmaker always finds time to spend with her children - whether that be at home or at the studio.

She explained: ''If I'm in rehearsal, they come to see me. My kids come to see me when I get home, then I go back to work. I usually try my best to have as many meals with them as possible.''

She also likes to have down-to-earth chats with them about the importance of responsibility and how they can help other people less fortunate than themselves.

She said recently: ''Well, we have many discussions about what they want to be when they grow up, why they're here, why they were born, why we chose each other - like why did their souls choose me, why did my soul choose them? And we have a lot of discussions about responsibility. Everybody's here for a purpose, not just to become famous or to get lots of money or to whatever...to have things - that we are here to help one another and to affect change and to make the world a better place. So that's a message I hope has been ground into their brains.''