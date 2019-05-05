Madonna discusses ''responsibility'' with her brood.

The 60-year-old singer has children Lourdes, 22, Rocco, 18, David and Mercy James, both 13, and Estere and Stelle, both six, and has said she always makes sure her family understand their ''purpose'' in life, especially the responsibility they have to ''help one another'' and ''make the world a better place''.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' after she received the Advocate for Change Award at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on Saturday (04.05.19), she said: ''Well, we have many discussions about what they want to be when they grow up, why they're here, why they were born, why we chose each other - like why did their souls choose me, why did my soul choose them? And we have a lot of discussions about responsibility. Everybody's here for a purpose, not just to become famous or to get lots of money or to whatever...to have things - that we are here to help one another and to affect change and to make the world a better place. So that's a message I hope has been ground into their brains.''

During her acceptance speech for the award, the 'Vogue' hitmaker held back tears as she discussed her commitment to advocating for the LGBTQ community.

She said: ''Why have I always fought for change? That's a hard question to answer. It's like trying to explain the importance of reading or the need to love.

''For the first time I saw men kissing men, girls dressed like boys, boys wearing hot pants, insane, incredible dancing and a kind of freedom and joy and happiness that I had never seen before. I finally felt like I was not alone, that it was OK to be different and to not be like everybody else. And that after all, I was not a freak. I felt at home, and it gave me hope.''

And speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', the Queen of Pop added of her speech: ''It's just amazing to receive the award because it's recognition of a lot of work over three decades of my life and writing the speech brought back a lot of memories and journeys that I've been on that I've never shared with people before. People that have been in my life, important people in my life that have come and gone so it was emotional and meaningful and it felt good.''