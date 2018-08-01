Madonna has been inspired by Portuguese music on her new album.

The 'Like a Virgin' hitmaker is set to release her hotly-anticipated follow-up to 2015's 'Rebel Heart' ''by the end of the year'', and she has revealed she's collaborated with a number of local musicians in Lisbon, where Madonna has been living since her son David, 12, joined football team Benfica FC's youth academy.

The music icon - who turns 60 on August 16 - told Vogue Italia magazine: ''I've just met lots of really amazing musicians, and I've ended up working with a lot of these musicians on my new record, so Lisbon has influenced my music and my work.

''How could it not? I don't see how I could have gone through that year without being informed by all this input of culture.''

In May, lyrics and details of the Queen of Pop's new songs were leaked online.

The 'Like a Prayer' hitmaker had recorded a number of tracks at the time, to accompany her first new song in three years, 'Beautiful Game' - produced by 'Die Another Day' producer Mirwais - which she performed at the Met Gala earlier that month.

Madonna's 14th album reportedly includes some of the 'Hung Up' singer's most personal and controversial lyrics to date.

An insider said: ''Madonna is desperate to make her 14th album her most cutting edge yet.

''She is going to be furious that her early work is already being leaked when the whole point is for it to have a shock impact.''

'Risky Places' is said to list off where the superstar would like to have sex, including a golf course, church, her father's basement, a cemetery and hip-hop star Kendrick Lamar's bedroom.

The 'Into The Grove' hitmaker - who also has kids Lourdes, 21, Rocco, 17, Mercy, 12, and five-year-old twins Estere and Stelle - is also believed to rap parts of the song.

'Dos Hermano' is partly sung in Spanish and is a slow ballad about two brothers who are separated by immigration laws.

Whilst 'Turn Back Time' is believed to have been co-written with Joe Henry - who last worked with Madonna on 2012's 'Falling Free' - and reportedly sees Madonna reflect on having an abortion when she was young and all the things the child has missed out on.

'Smartgun' tells the story of a black boy who is shot by police, and 'Persistence' features the repeated line: ''If you want something, you have to ask for it.''

It's not the first time Madonna has fallen victim to an album leak.

In 2015, the singer was left infuriated when tracks from 'Rebel Heart' appeared online.

The culprit was arrested in Tel Aviv by the Lahav 433 crime-fighting agency for ''breaking into'' her computer.