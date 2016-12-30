Madonna is bringing her MDNA skincare range to America.

The 58-year-old pop superstar has teased that her line, which includes a range of beauty products including face masks, will be heading to the US market after a successful run in Japan and China.

Taking to her Instagram account to share a video of her latest addition to the line, the MDNA Chrome Clay Mask, she wrote: ''No Mss-No Fuss!! Perfect Holiday Gift!!! Chrome Clay Mask!! Coming to America soon!! @mdnaskin @tarinskilelts (sic)''

During the clip, the 'Like a Virgin' hitmaker is seen removing the mask with a magic tool.

During the process, she says: ''Woah, no muss, no fuss. I'm removing the mask myself.

''You want this product. I want this product.''

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Madonna - who has kids, Lourdes, 19, and Rocco, 15, as well as 10-year-olds David and Mercy - undergoes £250-a-session hand treatment to reduce wrinkles.

The 'Vogue' singer is often seen out and about with gloves on as a result of undergoing ''redermali­sation mesotherapy'', but for the first time ''in years'' she has been able to step out without mittens on following a hat-trick of successful 45-minute procedures.

A source previously said: ''Mesotherapy isn't too painful but nor is it for the faint-hearted.

''She has to wear gloves for 36 hours afterwards because hands come up in unsightly 'bubbles' of air as the amino acids and hyaluronic acid do their worst. Within three sessions, though, her hands were looking much better. She's thrilled with the results.

''She is now going out without gloves or mittens for the first time in years.''

Popular in Russia, the treatment involves 80-100 tiny injections of pharmaceuticals and vitamins into the skin and has been dubbed ''bubble therapy'' as the skin comes up in micro-papules which is why Madonna has to wear gloves afterwards.

Iryna Stewart, who has practised mesotherapy for 10 years at her London clinic, added: ''One treatment alone is like using a whole pot of expensive cream, but with instantaneous effects.''