Madonna's children wish she was someone else.

The 60-year-old singer admitted her brood - Lourdes, 22, Rocco, 18, David and Mercy, both 13, and six-year-old twins Estere and Stelle - think their lives would be ''less challenging'' if they didn't have such a famous mother.

She said of her kids: ''I think they wish I wasn't Madonna. I think it would be less challenging, in their minds, if they didn't have me as their mother.''

The 'Beautiful Stranger' hitmaker is now living in Lisbon, Portugal, with her family to support David's aspiring soccer career but she admitted it would have been much'' easier if he'd wanted to follow in her footsteps instead.

Speaking to talk show host Graham Norton, she said: ''I surprised myself. Barcelona and Turin were an option, but I couldn't see myself living there. It would have been a lot easier if he'd liked music!''

While Madonna is happy to stand on the sidelines and cheer on David when he's playing, her enthusiasm for the sport doesn't go much further.

Asked if she watches all his games, she said: ''I admit I only watch when he's playing. If he's on the bench, I'm on my phone!''

Following the success of 'Rocketman' and 'Bohemian Rhapsody' - biopics of Sir Elton John and Queen respectively - Madonna is open to a movie being made about her own life, but only if she can direct it.

She said: ''If there ever is one, I'll be directing it.

''I warn any director who tries to make one, there will be a mysterious death!''

The 'Vogue' hitmaker - who adopted her young twins two years ago - recently admitted she will ''never say never'' to having more kids, though she has no immediate plans to extend her family.

She said: ''Um... not right this second. But never say never.''

The full interview airs on 'The Graham Norton Show' on BBC One on Friday (14.06.19) night.