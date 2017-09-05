Madonna has been ''arguing'' with a delivery service because they don't believe she is the world-famous singer.

The 59-year-old star took to her Twitter account to post a glum-looking selfie and to appeal to FedEx to release her package, hinting the courier company haven't done so because they weren't sure she is who she says she is.

She captioned the picture: ''When you've been arguing with fed-ex all week that you really are Madonna and they still won't release your package.!#b*tchplease (sic)''

Some of the 'Like a Prayer' hitmaker's 1.7 million followers began bombarding the company with messages to encourage them to let Madonna have her parcel.

One wrote: ''@FedEx give #Madonna her package ! (sic)''

Another posted: ''Deal with it @FedEx @FedExHelp. It's Madonna damn it ! (sic)''

One fan tweeted: ''I'll call them for you, Queen. Long history of working with Fed Ex & can make things happen. (sic)''

Fortunately, a member of the FedEx Help team appeared to come to Madonna's rescue.

They tweeted the star: ''Hi, this is Julie. I would like to help. Please DM your delivery address, tracking & phone numbers. (sic)''

One fan speculated that Madonna might not have received her package following recent news she has moved to Portugal.

They wrote: ''They don't believe you moved to Portugal. (sic)''

It comes after Madonna confirmed she now resides in the Portuguese capital city.

She tweeted: ''I used to be a basket case but now I Live in Lisbon! (sic).''

Madonna is no stranger to posting selfies on her social media platforms and shared a video of herself on her 59th birthday last month performing her 'B-Day Song' tune - but she forgot the lyrics.

She wrote: ''When you can't remember the words to your own Song.....,..,,.,,,,,, Still a Happy Girl! (sic)''

Madonna wrote on Instagram: ''Giving Thanks for another Year filled with many Surprises and many Blessings! Pray B*tch (sic)''