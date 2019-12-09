Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon stripped off for an artistic fashion show.

The 23-year-old star took part in Spanish clothing label Desigual's Art Basel performance entitled 'Love Different', which concluded with all of the models appearing together in nude underwear and nipple pasties.

In a series of Instagram posts following Friday's (06.12.19) event, the label shared a video and pictures as they revealed Lourdes ''didn't want to miss'' out on the show.

They wrote: ''This is love different. Unveiling 'love different' a performance by @carlota_guerrero for #Desigual in which to show what Love Different means to us.

''Artists like Lola León, @naomishimada, @alejandrasmits did not want to miss this message of love towards diversity, multiculturalism and difference. (sic)''

And in another social media post, the brand explained that the performance was focused on ''love, multiculturism and diversity''.

Desigual added: '''Love different' is a performance created by the artistic direction of @carlota_guerrero to showcase the most iconic pieces of Desigual 2020.

''A representation in which the catalan artist affects the most basic and universal act of love: the kiss. Please share in this message of love, multiculturalism and diversity. (sic)''

In the past, Madonna admitted when her daughter Lourdes was a teenager, she was ''horrified'' by the sexual nature of her mum's music.

Speaking in 2015, she said: ''At this point, Rocco doesn't care. It just goes over his head. He's like, 'Oh, mom. Mom's being mom.'

''The other little kids don't really -- they're not tuned into that frequency yet. And Lo [Lourdes] is horrified by all of it. She just wants me to be her mom.''

Meanwhile, Madonna has previously discussed her own sexuality and insisted she is comfortable with her own ''sexual identity'' but doesn't like to label herself.

She explained: ''No, I've just continued to feel the same way that I have always about my sexual identity and who I am sexually.

''I don't like labels anyway so I don't want to be put in a box or categorised or called something.''