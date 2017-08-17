Madonna was left with a ''tiny hangover'' after celebrating her 59th birthday.

The 'Like a Virgin' hitmaker enjoyed a gypsy-themed party in Puglia, Italy, to mark her big day on Wednesday (16.08.17) but was feeling the effects of being intoxicated the morning after.

She shared a picture on Instagram taken by photographer Mert Alas and captioned it: ''I stand before this altar. with a small confession! ............. i have a tiny hangover. [wine emojis]. I'll have to Bend the knee! (sic)''

Mert had shared the picture on his own account on Madonna's birthday, along with a caption that referenced the lyrics to her song 'Like a Prayer': ''When u call my name birthday girl @madonna #family #love #icon (sic)''

He also posted another picture from the same shoot of the iconic singer kneeling at an altar.

He captioned the black and white image: ''When u call my name birthday girl @madonna #family #love #icon (sic)''

And Madonna shared the same photo and wrote: ''Giving Thanks for another Year filled with many Surprises and many Blessings!(sic)''

On her birthday, Madonna - who raises six children, 20-year-old Lourdes, Rocco, 16, David and Mercy, both 11, and four-year-old twins Stella and Esther - poked fun at herself when she forgot the lyrics to her own song.

She shared a video of her singing along to her 2012 track 'B-Day' but messed up the words, so she captioned the clip: ''When you can't remember the words to your own song.. Still a Happy Girl! (sic)''

She also urged her fans to support the efforts made by her Raising Malawi charity.

She wrote: ''Celebrate my birthday by helping @RaisingMalawi give the gift of health and happiness to kids in Malawi!!! Support the #stocktheward campaign through link in bio. In July alone, the surgery team performed 78 life-saving operations. Thanks to all of you, the Mercy James Centre is up -- now let's keeping it running and #stocktheward!!! Are You With Me??(sic)''