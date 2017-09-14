Madonna's MDNA skincare line was inspired by her music career.

The 59-year-old singer has teamed up with the Japanese cosmetics company MTG to create her debut beauty range, and she has revealed her life as a ''performer onstage'', which leaves her ''sweating and feeling exhausted'', as well as her hectic schedule, led her to create the line.

Speaking to PEOPLE about her latest venture, the ' Material Girl' hitmaker said: ''I wanted to create something that just works for me so I didn't have to grab one product from one line, one from another, then find out something got discontinued. But my desire evolved from being a performer onstage, travelling all the time, being under hot lights, sweating, and feeling exhausted. I wanted a line that constantly rehydrates and also preps my skin to take on all those challenges.''

The music icon has revealed the Face Serum and Rose Mist in her collection are ''permanent fixtures'' in her bag, which she swears by.

She said: ''The Face Serum and Rose Mist are permanent fixtures in my bag. I use them liberally. I spray other people when they say annoying things. Or not.

''I use Rose Mist on it [my hair], and a lot of conditioner. Soap isn't the best thing for coloured hair, so I use a lot of oils, like Rodin Olio Lusso.''

And the star has revealed she struggled to create the rose fragrance, as she was desperate for it not to smell ''synthetic''.

She explained: ''I love the smell. I wear Fracas [by Robert Piguet], which has tuberose in it. It's really hard to create a rose fragrance, as you know, because it's really, really rare and expensive to replicate on a mass level, and those synthetic smells just don't cut it.''

Madonna has revealed her children Lourdes, 20, Rocco, 17, Mercy, 11, David, 11, as well as five-year-old twins Stelle and Estere, also wear her products, especially her sons.

She explained: ''All my kids do. Strangely, my sons are kind of into them. It's nice to hear your son say, 'Mama, I've run out of MDNA. Can I have some more serum?'''