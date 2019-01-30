Madonna's new album is set to feature an all-female orchestra from Portugal.

The 60-year-old Queen of Pop took to Instagram to share a video of Orquestra Batukadeiras PT singing in the studio for an unknown track on her forthcoming 14th studio album.

Alongside the clip, she wrote: ''A prayer at the end of a magical recording session with the @orquestra.batukadeiras.pt So Lucky to have these Amazing Powerful Women on my record. #caboverde #lisbon #music #magic #mirwais @dinodsantiago (sic)''

The 'Like a Prayer' hitmaker is planning to drop her new record later this year, and fans who snap up a ticket for her first world tour in three years, plotted for late 2019, will also be treated to some of her greatest hits, as well as a collection of her new songs.

A source said recently: ''Of course she'll treat revellers to a few of her classic hits too. She adores performing and loves to see her fans.

''She's hugely professional and always puts on a mind-blowing show. It's going to be the hottest ticket in town.''

Last October, Madonna confirmed she was working on her follow-up to 2015's 'Rebel Heart'.

She said: ''I'm finishing my record, which I'm going to release next year.''

And the superstar singer admitted she just cannot stop making music.

Speaking about her fashion products, which include skincare lines and perfumes, she said: ''Yep, in between rose mist spray and serums, I'm actually making music. Can't quit my day job.''

Madonna last hit the road on her 'Rebel Heart Tour', which consisted of 82 dates from September 2015 to March 2016.

The music legend's tour is said to be a ''no expenses spared'' run of shows, which will feature pyrotechnics and her usual army of performers, and she will stun supporters in some ''amazing outfits''.

The industry source said: ''Madonna is really excited about performing her new music and has spared no expense with the production.

''There will be the usual army of dancers, slick lighting and even some pyrotechnics.

''She might be 60 but she works incredibly hard to keep her body in the best shape possible and plans to show it off in some amazing outfits, so fans can expect an array of dramatic costume changes.''