Madonna has released X-rated album art for 'Madame X'.

The 60-year-old superstar shared a ''portrait of a lady'' which displays a woman's breasts with a rose through one nipple on Instagram on Tuesday (11.06.19), just days before she releases her new record on Friday (14.06.19).

Alongside the nude artwork, the singer wrote: ''Portrait of A Lady...............Madame X. Album drops June 14th #madamex (sic)''

Madonna also shared another picture of herself in a colourful designer gown, fishnets and her signature 'X' eye patch, and wrote: ''Mother of dragons.............. Madame X Album drops June 14th X #madamex (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 'Like a Virgin' hitmaker is set to appear at a iHeartRadio ICONS event to discuss the record.

The Queen of Pop will celebrate her hotly-anticipated follow-up to 2015's 'Rebel Heart' on June 20 at an event in New York, where she will walk her fans through the songs at a special playback with radio stars Paul 'Cubby' Bryant and Christine Nagy.

The event will be live-streamed on LiveXLive from 6.30pm (ET) and 11pm (BST).

'Madame X' features recently released singles 'Medellin', 'I Rise', 'Crave' with Swae Lee, 'Future' with Quavo and 'Dark Ballet'.

Madonna - who will kick off her extensive 'Madame X' world tour in September - recently explained that 'I Rise' was written for ''all marginalised people'' as she was announced as a performer at Pride Island as part of World Pride in New York City on June 30.

She said: ''I wrote 'I Rise' as a way of giving a voice to all marginalised people who feel they don't have the opportunity to speak their mind.

''This year is the 50th anniversary of Pride and I hope this song encourages all individuals to be who they are, to speak their minds and to love themselves.''

The 'Material Girl' singer was recently honoured with the Advocate for Change award at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards.

She said in her speech: ''Fighting for all marginalised people was a duty and an honour I could not turn my back on, nor will I ever.''