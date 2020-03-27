Madonna has paid tribute to her ''remarkable'' 'Desperately Seeking Susan' co-star Mark Blum following his death from coronavirus.
Madonna has paid tribute to ''remarkable'' Mark Blum following his death.
The 69-year-old actor passed away this week, reportedly after contracting coronavirus and developing complications, and his 'Desperately Seeking Susan' co-star has paid a touching tribute following the tragic news.
She wrote on Instagram: ''I Want to Acknowledge the Passing of a remarkable Human, fellow actor and friend Mark Blum, who succumbed to Coronavirus. This is really tragic and my heart goes out to him, his family and his loved ones.
''I remember him as funny warm, loving and professional when we made Desperately Seeking Susan in 1985!! (sic)''
The 61-year-old singer also urged her fans to continue to ''follow the quarantine rules'' and take warnings about the virus seriously.
She said: ''Another reminder that this virus is no joke, nothing to be casual about or pretend wont affect us in some way....we need to stay grateful -be hopeful- and follow the quarantine rules!''
Rosanna Arquette, who played Mark's wife in 'Desperately Seeking Susan', also paid tribute to her former co-star after being told of the news by author Sharon Waxman.
She tweeted: ''Sharon Waxman informed me of this very very hard news today I'm so deeply sad for his family and for his fans. he was a wonderful actor and a very good and kind man. May you Rest In Peace and power mark. God bless you.''
Playwright Christopher Shinn also took to Twitter to salute Blum's life and kindness.
He wrote: ''In 2011 Mark Blum starred in my play Picked @vineyardtheatre, in a tricky role - a narcissistic filmmaker whose more human instincts collide with the desire to protect himself from emotional risk. Mark's performance took huge risks. He was magnificent. And the kindest man. RIP. (sic)''
Alongside 'Desperately Seeking Susan', Mark also had roles in films including 'Crocodile Dundee' and 'Blind Date', and in television series such as 'You', 'The Good Wife', and 'Elementary'.
His last film role was in 2017's 'Coin Heist', whilst he made his final television appearance in an episode of 'Succession' in 2018.
Mark is survived by his wife, Janet Zarish.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
Madonna takes an ambitious approach to the 1936 abdication of Edward VIII, merging the history-making...
After beginning his career with two frenetic crime films (Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels;...
Can it really have been two long years since The Object of My Affection made...
Now I understand why Argentineans wanted Madonna to go home during the filming of Evita!What...
Until director Lee Tamahori blasts right past a perfectly good ending, only to burn a...
Homogenized, sterilized and clearly revised by test-audience scoring, "The Next Best Thing" is a disingenuous,...