Madonna has helped open Malawi's first ever paediatric surgery.

The 58-year-old singer was joined by her children Rocco, 16, David, 11, Mercy, 11, and four-year-old twins Stella and Esther at the opening of the The Mercy James Institute for Paediatric Surgery and Intensive Care - which was named after her daughter Mercy - at the Queen Central Hospital in Malawi on Tuesday (11.07.17).

Madonna - who also has daughter Lourdes, 20 - helped fund the building through her charity Raising Malawi which was founded in 2006, the same year she adopted her son David from the country.

The 'Vogue' hitmaker has a long standing relationship with Malawi as all her adopted children hail from the country, after she adopted David in 2006, Mercy in 2007, and her twins earlier this year.

In an emotional speech given at the opening ceremony for the centre, Madonna said: ''There are so many things I never imagined I will do. I never imagined one day I will build this kind of a hospital. Never give up on your dreams.''

Construction began on the centre - which will also serve as a training site for local doctors - in 2015. It includes three operating rooms for children's surgery, as well as a day clinic and a ward with 45 beds.

Meanwhile, the 'Like A Virgin' singer recently gave a statement to Variety magazine ahead of the opening of the Institute, in which she thanked everyone who had supported her on her ''unbelievable journey''.

She said: ''When you look into the eyes of children in need, wherever they may be, a human being wants to do anything and everything they can to help, and on my first visit to Malawi, I made a commitment that I would do just that.

''As we approach the opening of the Mercy James Institute for Paediatric Surgery and Intensive Care, I'd like to thank everyone who has joined me on this unbelievable journey. What started out as a dream for Malawi and her children has become a reality, and we couldn't have done it without your support.''