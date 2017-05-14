Madonna has praised her children as her ''greatest accomplishment''.

The 58-year-old singer - who has 20-year-old daughter Lourdes, 16-year-old son Rocco, and adopted children David and Mercy, both 11, and four-year-old twins Esther and Stella - might be a chart-topping pop megastar, but the blonde beauty has said being a mother is the one thing she is proud of above all else as she took to Instagram on Sunday (14.05.17) to wish a happy Mother's Day to her own late mother.

Posting a photo of herself as a baby with her mother, the 'Like A Virgin' singer said: ''The Greatest Accomplishment of my life is to be the Mother I never knew! Happy Mother's Day to my Mama whom I hope is watching over me and. to all who have nurtured and suffered and experienced the Joy and sacrifice of Motherhood!''

The 'Like A Prayer' hitmaker also posted photos of each of her children, praising them each for being her ''love'' and her ''joy''.

She captioned the snaps: ''My Love!

''My Champion!

''My Joy!

''My Light! This Smile. Is everything!! (sic)''

The posts come just three months after Madonna adopted Esther and Stella into her brood, just two weeks after she filed the paperwork in late January.

The process usually takes between three and seven months, but Malawi court spokesperson named, Mlenga Mvula, previously told TMZ the judge swiftly signed the legal documents in February - even though Madonna only filed the documents on January 25 - because she already has two adopted children from the country.

The spokesperson insisted the 'Vogue' singer did not receive preferential treatment because she's a celebrity, but her extensive charitable work in the country was taken into consideration.