Madonna wants guns to be made illegal in America.

The 60-year-old singer - who is mother to Lourdes, 22, Rocco, 18, David, 13, Mercy, also 13, and six-year-old twins Estere and Stelle - has slammed President Donald Trump for prioritising tackling border control between the US and Mexico over the fact teenagers can easily purchase a firearm and insisted things need to change.

She told MOJO magazine: ''I would like guns to be illegal in America and I feel very strongly about that.

''I think what's happening right now in America is just crazy. We have a President who's consumed with building a wall between America and Mexico because he's concerned for our safety, but he doesn't seem to be concerned about how easy it is to buy a gun at a Walmart.

''An automatic weapon can be purchased in three days, if you are 18 and have a driver's license and no criminal record. That's really scary.

''He should be paying attention to that and not walls. I feel extremely passionate about this subject and I want to speak out about it.''

Madonna tackles the topic on her new song 'God Control' and thinks the disco track was an appropriate way to address the problem.

She explained: ''Some people say, 'But why a disco song?' Because shootings happen in discos!

''Nowhere is safe anymore - places we used to go to dance and escape and have fun... or pray, or go to school.. No public gathering is safe...

''Just the idea that those kinds of places, that used to bring people together, are no longer safe, is a really scary thought for me. And sad. People feel like gods when they have guns in their hands.''

Even if her opinions make her unpopular, the 'Vogue' hitmaker will still continue to speak her mind.

She said: ''It's not fun being bullied and beaten up on. It's not fun being the outspoken person but you know, I walk in the footsteps of giants.

''People who changed history and made the world a better place and fought for change all say the same thing, that they had to be willing to be unpopular and willing to speak up, even though everyone said, 'Don't do it, you might get into trouble', 'Don't do it, yo might get hurt', 'Don't do it, it's a mistake.'

''But then, like Martin Luther King said, ' If I don't do it, I'll never forgive myself - I might as well just toss it in right now.' And that's how I feel.''