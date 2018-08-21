Madonna and Nicki Minaj shared a kiss on the lips while hanging out backstage at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night (20.08.18).
Madonna and Nicki Minaj shared a kiss backstage at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night (21.08.18).
The Queen of Pop locked lips with the rapper as the pair hung out backstage at Radio Music City Hall in New York where the ceremony was being held.
Nicki posted an Instagram Story 60-year-old Madonna a belated happy birthday and offering ''kisses and hugs'', the 'Like A Prayer' singer then leaned in for a quick smooch with her 35-year-old pop peer, who then screams at the camera excitedly.
Nicki said: ''I wanna say happy belated bday to the queen, the queen of all queens. It's Madonna, I love you so much M, kisses and hugs ya'll show her love y'all. ''
The pair first met after collaborating on Madonna's 2015 track 'Bitch I'm Madonna'.
At the VMAs, Nicki picked up the prize for Best Hip Hop Video for 'Chun Li' and also took to the stage to perform 'Majesty' and 'Barbie Dreams', two hits off her recently released album 'Queen'.
Madonna gave a tribute to the late Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin - who passed away last week at the age of 76 - as she presented the Moonman statuette for Video of the Year to Camila Cabello.
The MTV legend told the story of how singing Aretha's hit 'Natural Woman' in an audition when she was younger, helped her break into the music industry.
They'll hit the UK and Ireland this November.
Slaves hold open auditions for a new drummer in the star-studded and ultimately heart-warming video for their new single 'Chokehold'.
Sometimes it takes more than 12 months to put together a fantastic season of one of the world's leading TV shows.
Orbital brought their spectacular show to the East Kent coast at the weekend to the delight of a variety of ravers.
Madonna takes an ambitious approach to the 1936 abdication of Edward VIII, merging the history-making...
After beginning his career with two frenetic crime films (Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels;...
Can it really have been two long years since The Object of My Affection made...
Now I understand why Argentineans wanted Madonna to go home during the filming of Evita!What...
Until director Lee Tamahori blasts right past a perfectly good ending, only to burn a...
Homogenized, sterilized and clearly revised by test-audience scoring, "The Next Best Thing" is a disingenuous,...