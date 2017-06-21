Madonna is reportedly dating Kevin Sampaio.

The 58-year-old - who has 20-year-old Lourdes, Rocco, 16, David and Mercy, both 11, and four-year-old twins Stella and Esther - is rumoured to have recently dumped her former flame Aboubakar Soumahoro, 26, after over one year of dating, and has already bagged herself a new hunk in the form of the 31-year-old model.

It is believed Madonna and her ex beau, who lived with her and her brood in the musician's New York home, came to logger heads over her children because he continually tried to parent her kids, the New York Post has reported.

It is also believed the custody battle involving Rocco, who is now living with his filmmaker father Guy Ritchie, also caused a lot of tension for the former couple.

Although it is early days for the Kevin and Madonna, it has been reported Madonna has already taken a liking to the catwalk icon, because he has proved himself to be a trustworthy partner by keeping details of their romance close to his chest.

It has been reported the couple met in November 2015 at a celebrity bash in London, England, and sparks were already flying during their first meeting.

And almost two years on, the duo are believed to be taking their relationship to the next step as they have recently enjoyed a romantic getaway to Lisbon, to help them get to know one another better away from prying eyes.

Madonna has reportedly been hesitant about making her relationship public as she wanted to be sure she could trust Kevin.

A source told Radar Online: ''Madonna did not want to go public with Kevin until now because she was just trying to get to know him better and she wanted to make sure that she could trust him.''

But Kevin has continued to show he is devoted and supportive of the 'Like A Virgin' hitmaker and her longstanding music career as he was spotted at her concert in South America, which was part of her 'Rebel Heart' tour.

It has also been reported the dark-haired hunk has even relocated from the Ivory Coast to New York to be closer to his lover.