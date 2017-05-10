Madonna's acting ability has been slated by actress Patti LuPone.

The 68-year-old actress and singer thought the 'Like A Virgin' hitmaker was a ''piece of s**t'' and a total ''movie killer'' when she played the titular role in 'Evita' in 1996, a role which Patti originally portrayed in the 1979 Broadway show.

Speaking about the 58-year-old music legend on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', which will air on Wednesday (10.05.17), Patti - who was honoured with the Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical Tony Award in 1990 for her depiction of Eva Peron in the musical - said: ''I thought it was a piece of s**t. Madonna is a movie killer.''

The 'Penny Dreadful' star believes Madonna is ''dead behind the eyes'' when she acts because shows no empathy with the character she is playing, and Patti believes the musician wouldn't be able to ''act her way out of a paper bag''.

Patti - who was inducted on the American Theater Hall of Fame in 2006 - explained: ''She's dead behind the eyes. She couldn't act her way out of a paper bag. She should not be on film or on stage.''

Although the New York-born star doesn't rate Madonna highly as an actress, she has praised her as a ''wonderful performer''.

She added: ''She's a wonderful performer for what she does, but she is not an actress.''

However, Madonna was not the only celebrity to feel Patti's wrath as she also slated the 'Real Housewives of New York City' star LuAnn D'Agostino, as well as choreographer and 'Dance Moms' personality Abby Lee Miller.

Patti said: ''[LuAnn] She can't act.

''[Abby] She should go to jail for life. I found her obnoxious, I just hated her.''