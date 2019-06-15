Madonna thinks Instagram is designed to ''make you feel bad''.

The 60-year-old pop star has as many as 13 million followers on the photo-sharing platform, but she's admitted that social media's influence can also be toxic.

She explained: ''You get caught up in comparing yourself to others. I think Instagram is made to make you feel bad. People are really a slave to winning people's approvals.''

Madonna thinks she's fortunate to have found fame in the pre-internet era.

As a result, the chart-topping singer believes she was given the scope to ''develop as an artist and a human without feeling the pressure of judgement of other people''.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, Madonna reflected: ''I was lucky enough to have a life as an artist before the phone and Instagram and social media because I did have that time to develop as an artist and a human without feeling the pressure of judgement of other people or comparing myself to other people.''

Meanwhile, Madonna recently revealed she was once offered a record deal in exchange for sex.

The iconic singer admitted she lost count of the number of unwanted advances she turned down at the beginning of her career and she wishes more women in the music industry were more ''outspoken'' about their experiences.

She said: ''I can't tell you how many men said: 'OK, well, if you give me a b*****b', or: 'OK, if you sleep with me.' Sex is the trade, you know?

''I feel like maybe there isn't a movement so much because we're already used to expressing ourselves in a way, or fighting for things, although I do wish there were more women in the music business that were more political and more outspoken about all things in life, not just ... the inequality of the sexes.''