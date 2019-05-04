Madonna doesn't have any ''living role models''.

The 'Hung Up' hitmaker insists there is no one like her alive at the moment and whilst she thinks famous women such as Angela Davis are ''great and amazing'', she doesn't consider herself to be similar because they aren't a single parent of six like she is.

She told the June issue of British Vogue magazine: ''There are no living role models for me. Because nobody does what I do. And that's kind of scary. I can look back at women who I think were great and amazing - freedom fighters, like Simone de Beauvoir or Angela Davis - but they didn't have kids. Being a single parent of six children, I continue to be creative and be an artist and be politically active, to have a voice, to do all the things that I do. So I mean, there isn't anybody in my position.''

Meanwhile, Madonna - who has Lourdes, 22, Rocco, 18, David,13, Mercy, 13, and six-year-old twins Stelle and Estere - previously compared herself to Picasso as she claims she will continue making music until she dies because she is so ''inspired'' to keep working, just like the late artist, who died in 1973.

She said: ''I like to compare myself to other kinds of artists like Picasso. He kept painting and painting until the day he died.

''Why? Because I guess he felt inspired to do so. Life inspired him, so he had to keep expressing himself, and that's how I feel. I don't think there's a time, a date, an expiration date for being creative. I think you go until you don't have any more to say.''