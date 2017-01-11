Pop icon Madonna has admitted she ''can't imagine'' a time when she doesn't want to make music.
Madonna ''can't imagine'' a time when she doesn't want to make music.
The 58-year-old pop icon has retained her relentless passion for making hit songs - but has revealed that her ex-husband, moviemaker Guy Ritchie, failed to understand why she was so obsessed with her art.
She shared: ''It's inexplicable; it's like breathing, and I can't imagine not doing it.
''That is one of the arguments I would get into with my ex-husband, who used to say to me, 'But why do you have to do this again? Why do you have to make another record? Why do you have to go on tour? Why do you have to make a movie?'
''And I'm like, 'Why do I have to explain myself?' I feel like that's a very sexist thing to say ... I'll stop doing everything that I do when I don't want to do it anymore.
''I'll stop when I run out of ideas. I'll stop when you f***ing kill me. How about that?''
Meanwhile, Madonna also hit out at some of her music rivals, accusing them of refusing to speak out about social injustices because they fear it will harm their earning potential.
The 'Like A Virgin' hitmaker told Harper's Bazaar magazine: ''What I find really astonishing is how quiet everybody is in my industry.
''I mean, nobody in the entertainment business except for maybe a handful of people ever speak out about what's going on. Nobody takes a political stance or expresses an opinion.
''They want to maintain a neutral position so they can maintain their popularity.
''I mean, if you have an opinion and people disagree with you, you might not get a job. You might be blacklisted. You might have fewer followers on Instagram. There are any number of things that would be detrimental to your career.
''Everyone's really afraid. Because it doesn't affect their daily life yet, no one's doing anything about it.''
They'll perform the classic album in North America and Europe.
The ‘Taboo’ actor is rumoured to be playing a Stormtrooper in the next ‘Star Wars’ installment.
The two actors had all eyes on them as Gosling accepted his award.
Paramore's Hayley Williams found writing their fifth album was not an ''easy task''.
Madonna takes an ambitious approach to the 1936 abdication of Edward VIII, merging the history-making...
After beginning his career with two frenetic crime films (Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels;...
Can it really have been two long years since The Object of My Affection made...
Now I understand why Argentineans wanted Madonna to go home during the filming of Evita!What...
Until director Lee Tamahori blasts right past a perfectly good ending, only to burn a...
Homogenized, sterilized and clearly revised by test-audience scoring, "The Next Best Thing" is a disingenuous,...