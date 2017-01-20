Madonna thinks Donald Trump's election was a sign people take their ''freedom'' for granted and hopes his controversial appointment brings people together.
Madonna hopes Donald Trump's election will ''bring people together''.
The 'Rebel Heart' hitmaker - who was a vocal supporter of the President-elect's rival Hillary Clinton - thinks the former 'Apprentice' star's appointment as commander-in-chief is a sign that US citizens have grown too complacent about their ''freedom'' and is hoping political changes will bring about wider change.
Speaking on a panel l at the Brooklyn Talks at the Brooklyn Museum of Art on Thursday (19.01.17), she said: ''It had to happen. I do believe that Trump was elected for a reason; to show us how lazy and ununified and lackadaisical we've become about our freedom.
''They say it's always darkest before the dawn. I feel like it had to happen to bring people together. Let's get the party started!''
And the 58-year-old singer thinks Trump, 70, is doing the US a ''great service'' in being the next president and urged people to follow her in using his appointment to make progress, rather than opt for ''destruction''.
She said: ''We've gone as low as we can go. We can only go up from here.
''We have two choices: destruction and creation. I'm going down the road of creation and you are all welcome to join me
''I'm going to slap any man who doesn't say they're a feminist.''
Elsewhere during the evening, the 'Vogue' hitmaker dismissed constant ''absurd'' rumours of a feud between her and Lady GaGa.
She joked: ''I've been supposedly in a fight with Lady Gaga since she was born. It's absurd. My biggest naysayers have been women.''
Madonna recently admitted the election results left her with a broken heart.
She said: ''I went to sleep and since that night, I wake up every morning and it's like when you break up with somebody who has really broken your heart. You wake up and for a second you're just you, and then you go, 'Oh, the person I love more than anything has just broken my heart, and I'm devastated and I'm broken and I have nothing. I'm lost.' ''
