Madonna has been busy recording new music in a London studio.

The Queen of Pop - whose last LP was 2015's 'Rebel Heart' - was spotted leaving the recording space in the British Capital on Wednesday (17.01.18), and she also posted a photograph of herself singing into a microphone, sharing how thrilled she was to be back at work.

She wrote across the photo posted on her Instagram: ''Feels so good ... To be working on new music again! (sic)''

In December, the 59-year-old megastar teased that she is to embark on a tour this year.

Whilst, the 'Material Girl' hitmaker has been spending the past 13 months living in Lisbon, Portugal after her son David, 12, joined football team Benfica FC's youth academy, she said she's eager to get working on the production for a new run of dates for next year.

The 'Hung Up' singer was on 'Live With Kelly & Ryan' where she took part in a game of Sketching With The Stars, alongside her friend Anderson Cooper who asked her about her touring future.

On when she plans on hitting the road again, Madonna told Anderson: ''Soon. I gotta get my show together. 2017 was soccer mom in Portugal. 2018 ... I'm coming back, baby. I'm coming for you!''

Madonna's last extensive run was her 2016 'Rebel Heart World Tour', which concluded in Sydney, Australia on March 20.

Meanwhile, the 'Vogue' hitmaker - who also has Lourdes, 21, Rocco, 17, Mercy, 11, and five-year-old twins Stella and Esther - previously said her youngest children are starting to learn about her worldwide fame now that they go to school in the city, as people are ''always'' asking if their mother is Madonna.

She said: ''They go to school in Lisbon right now, and they're wondering why everyone's always coming up to them and saying, 'Is your mother, Madonna?' Like, why do they want to know who you are?

''I mean, a lot of my kids have grown up seeing me in concert, but there are certain songs, like, the twins don't know anything. They heard 'Holiday' for the first time a month ago, so that was a fun moment for them.''