Madonna has hinted she's reunited with the producer behind her Bond theme 'Die Another Day' and three of her biggest studio albums.
Madonna has hinted she's reunited with the producer behind three of her hit albums.
The 59-year-old music icon hashtagged French songwriter Mirwais in a clip of her singing in the studio on Tuesday night (17.04.18) who she worked with on the records 'Confessions on a Dance Floor' in 2005, 2003's 'American Life' and 2000's 'Music', as well as the Bond theme 'Die Another Day' in 2002.
She captioned the post: ''No This is NOT my new music But im having fun in the studio in between takes!! #music #mirwais #magic (sic)''
Earlier this year, Madonna revealed shed' been busy recording new music in a London studio.
The Queen of Pop - whose last LP was 2015's 'Rebel Heart' - was spotted leaving the recording space in the British Capital on Wednesday in January, and she also posted a photograph of herself singing into a microphone, sharing how thrilled she was to be back at work.
She wrote across the photo posted on her Instagram: ''Feels so good ... To be working on new music again! (sic)''
In December, the megastar teased that she was to embark on a tour this year.
Whilst, the 'Material Girl' hitmaker has been living in Lisbon, Portugal after her son David, 12, joined football team Benfica FC's youth academy, she said she was eager to get working on the production for a new run of dates for next year.
The 'Hung Up' singer was on 'Live With Kelly & Ryan' where she took part in a game of Sketching With The Stars, alongside her friend Anderson Cooper who asked her about her touring future.
On when she plans on hitting the road again, Madonna told Anderson: ''Soon. I gotta get my show together. 2017 was soccer mom in Portugal. 2018 ... I'm coming back, baby. I'm coming for you!''
Madonna's last extensive run was her 2016 'Rebel Heart World Tour', which concluded in Sydney, Australia on March 20.
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Madonna takes an ambitious approach to the 1936 abdication of Edward VIII, merging the history-making...
After beginning his career with two frenetic crime films (Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels;...
Can it really have been two long years since The Object of My Affection made...
Now I understand why Argentineans wanted Madonna to go home during the filming of Evita!What...
Until director Lee Tamahori blasts right past a perfectly good ending, only to burn a...
Homogenized, sterilized and clearly revised by test-audience scoring, "The Next Best Thing" is a disingenuous,...