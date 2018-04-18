Madonna has hinted she's reunited with the producer behind three of her hit albums.

The 59-year-old music icon hashtagged French songwriter Mirwais in a clip of her singing in the studio on Tuesday night (17.04.18) who she worked with on the records 'Confessions on a Dance Floor' in 2005, 2003's 'American Life' and 2000's 'Music', as well as the Bond theme 'Die Another Day' in 2002.

She captioned the post: ''No This is NOT my new music But im having fun in the studio in between takes!! #music #mirwais #magic (sic)''

Earlier this year, Madonna revealed shed' been busy recording new music in a London studio.

The Queen of Pop - whose last LP was 2015's 'Rebel Heart' - was spotted leaving the recording space in the British Capital on Wednesday in January, and she also posted a photograph of herself singing into a microphone, sharing how thrilled she was to be back at work.

She wrote across the photo posted on her Instagram: ''Feels so good ... To be working on new music again! (sic)''

In December, the megastar teased that she was to embark on a tour this year.

Whilst, the 'Material Girl' hitmaker has been living in Lisbon, Portugal after her son David, 12, joined football team Benfica FC's youth academy, she said she was eager to get working on the production for a new run of dates for next year.

The 'Hung Up' singer was on 'Live With Kelly & Ryan' where she took part in a game of Sketching With The Stars, alongside her friend Anderson Cooper who asked her about her touring future.

On when she plans on hitting the road again, Madonna told Anderson: ''Soon. I gotta get my show together. 2017 was soccer mom in Portugal. 2018 ... I'm coming back, baby. I'm coming for you!''

Madonna's last extensive run was her 2016 'Rebel Heart World Tour', which concluded in Sydney, Australia on March 20.