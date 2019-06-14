Madonna claims to have OCD and ''can't stand'' mess in her house.
Madonna has OCD and ''can't stand'' mess.
The 60-year-old singer claims to suffer from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and feels uneasy if her house is untidy or her family have left lights on in empty rooms.
In a preview for her interview with Andrew Danton which aired on Australian TV show 'Sunrise' on Friday (14.06.19), she said: ''I have OCD. Oh, yes. I can't stand unmade beds and messes in rooms and lights left on. Nope... messes left in kitchens.''
When the presenter suggested the 'I Rise' singer should get her six children, Lourdes, 22, Rocco, 18, David and Mercy, both 13, and six-year-old twins Estere and Stelle, to help with the housework, Madonna admitted they don't listen to her.
She said: ''Oh, no. Really? They make them... I tell them to clean up after themselves, they don't listen to me.''
Despite her complaint, Madonna recently admitted she's become a better parent every time she's had another child.
She said of parenthood: ''It's reminded me how precious time is and how each child requires attention and vigilance and guidance in a different way, and really you have to be ready for anything.
''The more kids that you have, the better you get at being a parent. Of course, but it's like everything. The more songs I write, the better I get as a songwriter.''
And opening up about if she has any plans to have any more children, the 'Vogue' hitmaker - who adopted her young twins two years ago - will ''never say never'', though she has no immediate plans to extend her family.
She added: ''Um... not right this second. But never say never.''
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
Madonna takes an ambitious approach to the 1936 abdication of Edward VIII, merging the history-making...
After beginning his career with two frenetic crime films (Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels;...
Can it really have been two long years since The Object of My Affection made...
Now I understand why Argentineans wanted Madonna to go home during the filming of Evita!What...
Until director Lee Tamahori blasts right past a perfectly good ending, only to burn a...
Homogenized, sterilized and clearly revised by test-audience scoring, "The Next Best Thing" is a disingenuous,...