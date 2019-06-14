Madonna has OCD and ''can't stand'' mess.

The 60-year-old singer claims to suffer from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and feels uneasy if her house is untidy or her family have left lights on in empty rooms.

In a preview for her interview with Andrew Danton which aired on Australian TV show 'Sunrise' on Friday (14.06.19), she said: ''I have OCD. Oh, yes. I can't stand unmade beds and messes in rooms and lights left on. Nope... messes left in kitchens.''

When the presenter suggested the 'I Rise' singer should get her six children, Lourdes, 22, Rocco, 18, David and Mercy, both 13, and six-year-old twins Estere and Stelle, to help with the housework, Madonna admitted they don't listen to her.

She said: ''Oh, no. Really? They make them... I tell them to clean up after themselves, they don't listen to me.''

Despite her complaint, Madonna recently admitted she's become a better parent every time she's had another child.

She said of parenthood: ''It's reminded me how precious time is and how each child requires attention and vigilance and guidance in a different way, and really you have to be ready for anything.

''The more kids that you have, the better you get at being a parent. Of course, but it's like everything. The more songs I write, the better I get as a songwriter.''

And opening up about if she has any plans to have any more children, the 'Vogue' hitmaker - who adopted her young twins two years ago - will ''never say never'', though she has no immediate plans to extend her family.

She added: ''Um... not right this second. But never say never.''