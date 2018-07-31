Madonna says being mother to a rising soccer star requires her to ''have no life''.

The 'Material Girl' hitmaker recently moved to Lisbon to help her 12-year-old son David Banda become a football star, but has said that whilst she supports her son's career choice, the constant changing schedule makes it ''impossible'' for her to make plans.

She said: ''[Being a soccer mom] requires you to have no life in a way. It's impossible to make plans, and then you feel like you're not being fair to your other kids, or being fair to me!''

Madonna, 59, decided to move to the Portuguese capital - along with the David and his sisters Mercy James, 12, and twins Stella and Esther, five - after her son was snapped up for the Benfica junior squad, and felt it was a ''good time'' to relocate.

She added to Vogue Italia: ''I've been desperate to get him into the best academies with the best coaches, but the level of football in America is much lower than the rest of the world. I saw his frustration, and I also felt it was a good time.''

The 'Hung Up' singer - who also has Lourdes, 21, and Rocco, 17 - hasn't retired since moving to Lisbon, but has decided not to tour for at least another year while she focuses on her children and their new life abroad.

A source said recently: ''Madge is enjoying having time off and winding down. She hasn't retired, but she is revelling in a slower pace of life and focusing on her children. That's more important to her right now.''

But, although she won't be arranging a tour to celebrate her 60th birthday on August 16, she is reportedly planning to throw a big party at her Quinta do Relógio estate.

The insider added: ''There are going to be quite a few celebrations for Madonna's 60th, but she has said she wants to be surrounded by her family. What is what is most important to her and she thinks her house in Portugal will be the perfect place to host.''