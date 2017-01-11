Madonna has felt as though the love of her life has ''broken her heart'' since she found out Donald Trump was to be the President of America.

The 58-year-old pop superstar was a public supporter of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and admits since she awoke on November 9 to the news the former 'Apprentice' host - running as a Republican in the election - had secured the White House and was to become the 45th president she has felt as though a man has dumped her every day.

Speaking in the 150th anniversary issue of Harper's Bazaar's magazine, she shared: ''I went to sleep and since that night, I wake up every morning and it's like when you break up with somebody who has really broken your heart. You wake up and for a second you're just you, and then you go, 'Oh, the person I love more than anything has just broken my heart, and I'm devastated and I'm broken and I have nothing. I'm lost.' ''

Trump, 70, will take office from January 20 and Madonna admits the prospect of him being in charge of her country for the next four years fills her with dread.

Although many celebrities have been outspoken critics of Trump's behaviour and policies, the most recent being Meryl Streep who attacked him at the Golden Globes, the 'Hung Up' hitmaker doesn't think the entertainment community is being bold enough in taking a stance against him.

She said: ''Every morning I wake up and I go, 'Wait a second. Donald Trump is the president. It's not a bad dream. It really happened.' It's like being dumped by a lover and also being stuck in a nightmare.

''What I find really astonishing is how quiet everybody is in my industry. I mean, nobody in the entertainment business except for maybe a handful of people ever speak out about what's going on. Nobody takes a political stance or expresses an opinion. They want to maintain a neutral position so they can maintain their popularity. I mean, if you have an opinion and people disagree with you, you might not get a job. You might be blacklisted. You might have fewer followers on Instagram. There are any number of things that would be detrimental to your career. Everyone's really afraid. Because it doesn't affect their daily life yet, no one's doing anything about it.''