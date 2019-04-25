Madonna felt ''a little bit depressed'' being a ''soccer mom'' in Lisbon.

The 60-year-old music legend relocated to the Portuguese capital in 2017 after her son David Banda, 13, signed for football club Benfica's youth academy, but she began to feel low because she had ''no mates'' in the city and spent most of her time transporting him to school and football matches.

Speaking at an MTV Q&A in London on Wednesday night (23.04.19), she said: ''I didn't go to Lisbon to make a record, that was the last thing on my mind.

''My son wanted to be a professional soccer player so I kind of just spun the globe and did a lot of research for academies for boys to train and Lisbon ended up being my favourite city of the options.

''I went to Lisbon to be a soccer mom.

''I went there thinking it would be an adventure but I found myself just going to school and football matches.

''Really I was Billy no mates. I got a little bit depressed.

''And I thought I need to make friends and make friends.''

But the 'Like A Virgin' hitmaker managed to forge new friendships, and her new pals inspired her to make her forthcoming 14th studio album 'Madame X'.

She added: ''I started to go out a bit and most of the people that I met were artists or musicians.

''I started getting invited to people's homes and I went to these living room sessions.

''People would drink wine and eat food and start playing instruments and singing.

''I was like, 'What's going on here?'

''Artists perform and they are doing it for fun and passion and don't get paid?''

Madonna recently admitted she had ''no life'' being a soccer mom.

She said: ''[Being a soccer mom] requires you to have no life in a way. It's impossible to make plans, and then you feel like you're not being fair to your other kids, or being fair to me!''