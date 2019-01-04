Madonna has responded to claims she got butt implants by telling her critics she has ''free agency'' over her body.
Madonna doesn't want anyone's ''approval''.
The 'Like A Virgin' hitmaker was hit by allegations she had had butt implants after a candid picture of her, sporting a larger derriere, surfaced online but she has hit back at her critics insisting she has ''free agency'' over her body.
She wrote on Instagram: ''Desperately Seeking No Ones Approval ... And Entitled to Free Agency Over My Body Like Everyone Else!! Thank you 2019! Its Going to Be an amazing Year!!! #2019 #freedom #respect #nofear #nodiscrimination (sic)''
And it is not the first time Madonna's butt has been the topic of conversation as she previously revealed she uses the clay mask from her own MDNA Skin line in order to get a ''soft butt''.
She said: ''I have used the clay mask on my butt. Don't you want soft skin on your butt? I mean don't a lot of people look at your butt? Your butt has an audience. At least one! Maybe you can ask your significant other to remove it for you. What do you think? You have it put it on and you lay down and he can rub your feet or she while your mask is setting in for 7-10 minutes, and then you can get some magnetic head on your behind.''
Madonna likes to work out for ''five hours a day'', according to SoulCycle Master Instructor Stacey Griffith.
Stacey revealed: ''Pro athletes train all day. Madonna trains all day. She trains for five hours a day, non-stop ... It's surreal, those moments when I think about moments in my life that I would want to have happen and I do my visualisations in my own way, in my own special way in my office. I do my meditations and my mantras, and one day I was in the room doing a private, just me at like 3:30 in the afternoon. Music playing. It's me, Madonna and Craig, her trainer. I'm like, 'Hang on a second, Stacey. You're training Madonna. Just sit in it for a second.'''
