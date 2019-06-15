Madonna doesn't like to label her sexuality.

The 'Vogue' hitmaker says she is comfortable with her own ''sexual identity'' and whilst she is ''thrilled'' that the LGBTQ+ community have more ''freedom'' than ever before to shout about their sexual preference, she has never wanted to be ''put in a box''.

Speaking to 'The Dan Wootton Interview', Madonna said: ''No, I've just continued to feel the same way that I have always about my sexual identity and who I am sexually.

''I don't like labels anyway so I don't want to be put in a box or categorised or called something.

''But I'm thrilled that people feel the freedom that they now feel to say what they like, who they love, what they want to be.''

Speaking about her single 'Dark Ballet' from her new album 'Madame X', she added: ''That's why like the song 'Dark Ballet', I could dress like a boy, I could dress like girl, you know, I can be who I want to be. And it's not so crazy any more.''

The 60-year-old Queen of Pop - who has children Lourdes, 22, Rocco, 18, David and Mercy, both 13, and six-year-old twins Estere and Stelle - has been married twice before, to Sean Penn and Guy Ritchie, and she is happy that having an ''unconventional family'', one ''category'' she agrees she falls into, has become the norm now.

She said: ''People are becoming more and more accepting of unconventional lifestyles, unconventional relationships, marriages, families.

''And I fit into that category too. I have six children, four of them are adopted and I'm not married. I continue to defy convention in terms of having an unconventional family.''

Meanwhile, the 'Like a Virgin' singer previously said that she always makes sure her family understand their ''purpose'' in life, especially the responsibility they have to ''help one another'' and ''make the world a better place''.

Speaking after she received the Advocate for Change Award at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in May, she said: ''Well, we have many discussions about what they want to be when they grow up, why they're here, why they were born, why we chose each other - like why did their souls choose me, why did my soul choose them? And we have a lot of discussions about responsibility. Everybody's here for a purpose, not just to become famous or to get lots of money or to whatever ... to have things - that we are here to help one another and to affect change and to make the world a better place. So that's a message I hope has been ground into their brains.''