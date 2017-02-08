Madonna ''exuded happiness'' when she was told she could adopt twin girls.

The 58-year-old singer was granted permission to take on the care of four-year-old Stella and Esther by a Malawi court on Tuesday (07.02.17) and was overjoyed to be allowed to take the little girls home with her.

Judiciary spokesperson Mlenga Mvula said: ''Madonna exuded happiness. She smiled while she was making her way out of the courtroom, and then she drove away [with the girls].''

The twins - whose father and uncle were in the courtroom to hear the ruling - were placed in the care of their grandmother following the death of their mother, but she had put them in an orphanage too years ago as she was unable to provide for the tots.

The spokesperson told People magazine: ''Their mother died a week after she delivered the babies.

''After their mother died, the children were looked after by their grandmother, who could not fully provide for them, so they were taken into an orphanage.''

The 'Living For Love' hitmaker already has two other children, David and Mercy, both 11, adopted from the impoverished African country, and her own Raising Malawi charity has worked to help orphaned children there for over a decade.

And the court took into account the ties Madonna - who also has children Lourdes, 20, and Rocco, 16 - has with the country when making their ruling over her adoption application.

Mlenga said: ''Madonna has been very close to Malawi. She has been involved in so many projects and is currently helping to expand the children's ward at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

''So Madonna has been coming to Malawi frequently. So it is not unusual to people in Malawi at all. They know Madonna very well in terms of the high-profile work she has done for the community.''