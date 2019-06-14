Madonna has ruled out running for President because of her OCD.

The 60-year-old Queen of Pop has admitted she considered putting herself forward for the world leader job for a ''second'', but she soon realised it would be ''the worst job'' because everyone hates you and she would be up all night trying to fix the world's problems.

Asked if she has thought about running for President, Madonna told 'The Dan Wootton Interview' Podcast': ''Oh God. I mean the thought went through my mind in a second then went out.

''I can't imagine a worse job.

''I mean everyone just hates you - immediately.

''As soon as you step into the White House.''

And on whether she would be better at the job than current President, Donald Trump, she admitted: ''I think so, yeah.

''Yeah. But it's, I mean ... gosh.

''Look at Barack Obama, it's a job that ages you.

''I already don't sleep. Can you imagine if I was President?

''And I have OCD. I'd be trying to figure out every problem every night.

''I'd have to slope with one of those changing coloured lights over my bed.

''Well I mean, yeah. Huh. Imagine if I was the President?''

Asked what the first thing she would do in office would be, she replied: ''Make guns illegal.

''That is such a must and that's so brilliant that you (the UK) have no guns, you are a gun free society, that's crazy.''

When Trump was inaugurated in 2017, the 'Vogue' hitmaker admitted she thought about ''blowing up the White House''.

The 'Medellin' singer joined thousands of protestors at the Women's March in the US capital Washington D.C. and gave an empowering speech where she claimed the ''revolution starts here'' and vowed to ''fight'' for women's rights.

She said in her speech: ''Good didn't win this election, but good will win in the end.

''So what today means is that we are far from the end. Today marks the beginning of our story.

''The revolution starts here. The fight for the right to be free, to be who we are, to be equal.

''Let's march together through this darkness and with each step know that we are not afraid, that we are not alone, that we will not back down.

''And to our detractors that insist that this march will never add up to anything, f**k you!

''Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.''

And despite her passionate speech, the 'Rebel Heart' hitmaker previously claimed President Trump was ''elected for a reason'', and hoped the election would ''bring people together''.

She said: ''It had to happen. I do believe that Trump was elected for a reason; to show us how lazy and un-unified and lackadaisical we've become about our freedom.

''They say it's always darkest before the dawn. I feel like it had to happen to bring people together. Let's get the party started!''

And the 'Vogue' singer thinks Trump, 70, is doing the US a ''great service'' in being the next president and urged people to follow her in using his appointment to make progress, rather than opt for ''destruction''.

She said: ''We've gone as low as we can go. We can only go up from here.

''We have two choices: destruction and creation. I'm going down the road of creation and you are all welcome to join me

''I'm going to slap any man who doesn't say they're a feminist.''