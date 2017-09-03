Madonna has confirmed she now lives in Lisbon.

The 59-year-old singer has taken to social media to officially announce she has relocated and now permanently resides in the capital of Portugal.

Alongside an image of a room filled with baskets hanging from the ceiling, which was shared on her Instagram account, she wrote: ''I used to be a basket case but now I Live in Lisbon! (sic).''

The 'Hung Up' hitmaker has revealed she feels more ''inspired'' living in European city as it has made her feel ''very creative and alive''.

Alongside a photograph of a piece of art, which was also posted on the musician's photo-sharing site, she wrote: ''The energy of Portugal is so inspiring. I feel very creative and alive here (sic).''

And the music legend has revealed her move has encouraged her to make new music and ''conquer the world from a different vantage point''.

The upload continued: ''And I look forward to working on my film LOVED and making New Music!!! This will be the next Chapter in My Book!

It's time to conquer the world from a different vantage point!! (sic).''

It was revealed earlier this year the 'Like a Virgin' hitmaker - who has Lourdes, 20, Rocco, 16, Mercy and David, both 11, and four-year-old twins Stella and Esther - had been house hunting in Portugal since March.

A source previously said: ''Madonna visited Portugal first in March and the fans went wild. One even sent her a message saying they were an estate agent on Instagram and she started following them back. It was then it became pretty apparent that she was looking to make a move permanent.

''Now the town in question is abuzz with the news that she's going to be based in this particular property, with the estate agents confirming they've sold the property to a big name.

''It's a stunning building in the hilltops with a huge number of bedrooms and bathrooms all decorated in striking Islamic style, although there are huge plans for a redesign inside already.''