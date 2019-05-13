Madonna has confirmed the dates for her 'Madame X' residency at The London Palladium.

The Queen of Pop will kick off her intimate shows at the iconic venue in the British capital on January 26, 2020, and also play on January 27, January 29, January 20 and February 1 and February 2.

The London concerts will follow the previously announced US leg, which begins with 12 shows at New York's BAM Howard Gilman Opera House, commencing on September 12, 2019.

The tour then moves to the Chicago Theatre, in Chicago, on October 15 for four nights, before the 'Vogue' hitmaker hits up The Wiltern in Los Angeles between November 12 and November 25.

The 'Medellin' singer will also play concerts in Las Vegas, Boston, Philadelphia and Miami this year, with the dates to be announced shortly.

Plus there will be performances at the Coliseum in Lisbon, Portugal, and the Grand Rex in Paris, France.

The tour is in support of Madonna's upcoming album 'Madame X', which is largely inspired by her time living in Lisbon, and is released on June 14.

The 60-year-old superstar announced the shows recently in a short sketch uploaded to YouTube, which featured herself and DJ-and-producer Diplo.

In the video - entitled 'Madonna - A Madame X Tour Announcement' - she told the 'Electricity' hitmaker: ''I'm going on a theatre tour. Have you experienced the magic of a theatre? The intimacy of a theatre? I want to have an intimate experience with my fans.''

Whilst Diplo thought the idea was ''terrible'', Madonna insisted the small shows would make for a great atmosphere.

She added: ''Look at us, like me and you, together and like ... talking. We're just gonna vibe with each other. We're gonna get close.''

And then speaking directly to the camera, the 'Hung Up' hitmaker closed the clip by saying: ''Madame X is going on tour. A theatre tour.''

All ticket information can be found by visiting Madonna.com

Fans can also register from now through to Thursday (16.05.19) at 4pm BST to become a Verified Fan and receive first access to tickets when they become available to Verified ICON members on May 20 at 9am BST. The ICON presale runs until May 21, with details found at www.ticketmaster.co.uk/Madonna.

Madonna's 2020 UK 'Madame X' dates are as follows:

January 26, London, UK, The London Palladium

January 27, London, UK, The London Palladium

January 29, London, UK, The London Palladium

January 30, London, UK, The London Palladium

February 1, London, UK, The London Palladium

February 2, London, UK, The London Palladium