Madonna has recorded a collaboration with Latin star Maluma.

The 60-year-old Queen of Pop hit the studio over the weekend to work with the 25-year-old Colombian singer - who has previously recorded songs with the likes of Shakira and Ricky Martin - on new music.

Alongside some studio snaps, the 'Like a Virgin' hitmaker wrote on Instagram: ''Cooking up some Fuego (fire) over here. (sic)''

Maluma also shared the images on his profile, and joked in the caption: ''Ms. Crazy & Mr. Safe (sic).''

Madonna commented writing, ''Me Gusta'', which is the Spanish for ''I like it''.

Whilst in another shot of the pair, Maluma hailed the pair ''MA DU MA'' in the caption, and added the middle finger emoji.

The 'Vogue' hitmaker's forthcoming 14th studio album looks set to be her most varied to date, as she previously revealed it's set to feature an all-female orchestra from Portugal.

Last month, Madonna shared a video of Orquestra Batukadeiras PT singing in the studio for an unknown track on the record.

Alongside the Instagram clip, she wrote: ''A prayer at the end of a magical recording session with the @orquestra.batukadeiras.pt So Lucky to have these Amazing Powerful Women on my record. #caboverde #lisbon #music #magic #mirwais @dinodsantiago (sic)''

The 'Like a Prayer' singer is reportedly planning to drop her new record later this year, and fans who snap up a ticket for her first world tour in three years, plotted for late 2019, will also be treated to some of her greatest hits, as well as a collection of her new songs.

A source said recently: ''Of course she'll treat revellers to a few of her classic hits too. She adores performing and loves to see her fans.

''She's hugely professional and always puts on a mind-blowing show. It's going to be the hottest ticket in town.''

Last October, Madonna confirmed she was working on her follow-up to 2015's 'Rebel Heart'.

She said: ''I'm finishing my record, which I'm going to release next year.''

Madonna last hit the road on her 'Rebel Heart Tour', which consisted of 82 dates from September 2015 to March 2016.

The music legend's forthcoming tour is said to be a ''no expenses spared'' run of shows, which will feature pyrotechnics and her usual army of performers, and she will stun supporters in some ''amazing outfits''.

The industry source added: ''Madonna is really excited about performing her new music and has spared no expense with the production.

''There will be the usual army of dancers, slick lighting and even some pyrotechnics.

''She might be 60 but she works incredibly hard to keep her body in the best shape possible and plans to show it off in some amazing outfits, so fans can expect an array of dramatic costume changes.''