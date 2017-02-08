The Material Girl singer received legal approval to take in the four-year-old sisters, reportedly named Esther and Stella, in the African country's High Court in its capital Lilongwe on Tuesday (07Feb17), and the 58-year-old is elated with the new additions to her family.

"I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family," she wrote on Wednesday (08Feb17), in an Instagram caption attached to a photo of her walking hand-in-hand in a field with the sweet little girls.

"I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love!"

Little Esther and Stella are the third and fourth children Madonna has adopted from Malawi - she previously took in son David from an orphanage in 2006 and she adopted daughter Mercy James in 2009.

The pop superstar is also mother to two biological children - daughter Lourdes, 20, who she shares with Cuban actor Carlos Leon, and son Rocco, 16, from her relationship with ex-husband Guy Ritchie.

Although Madonna is now free to take Esther and Stella back home with her to the U.S., reports suggest she will be under observation by court officials for a year before the adoption is fully cemented, and must submit a home study to Malawian authorities.

The pop icon has a special relationship with Malawi - she has funded a number of educational and health programmes in the country through her charity Raising Malawi since 2006.