Madonna is celebrating her 60th birthday with a five-day bash at a Moroccan palace.

The Queen of Pop - who turned 60 on Thursday (16.08.18) - has flown her closest friends and family to Morocco to stay at Riad el Fenn, which is owned by Richard Branson's sister Vanessa.

Madonna shared a number of pictures of herself in Marrakesh on Instagram, wearing a stunning jewelled headpiece and long pink dress, as she partied the night away on Thursday.

She wrote: ''Finally and at last its my Birthday! . I have survived! !Life is Beautiful! #gucci #Marakesh #magic #adventure! @gucci @southpawvintagenyc @ericksonbeamon @temperleylondon.

''Yes Bishes Its my Birthday! Thank you to my fans and friends all around the world! #berber #bedouin #marakesh #magic #inspiration #blessed (sic).''

Another image showed her in the desert, as men on horses held torches to light her way.

She wrote: ''Mystical Walk Thru the desert......... #morocco #magic #birthday #memory (sic).''

And she shared a picture with her ''ride or die'', Debi Mazer, captioning it: ''If looks could kill..........with my ride or die! @debimazar #Marrakesh #morocco #magic #birthday (sic).''

Actress Debi also posted a number of pictures of them together and wrote: ''Happy Birthday Chica! @Madonna. Love you LONG time.. To many more happy times together! Celebrations in Marrakech with friends! (sic).''

According to The Sun, Madonna splashed out thousands to decorate the palace for her big day.

She was joined by all six of her children - Lourdes, 21, Rocco, 18, David, 12, Mercy James, also 12, and twins Stella and Esther, five - at the bash.

Madonna's youngest four children have been adopted from Malawi and for her birthday, she set up a fundraiser for her foundation Raising Malawi.

She wrote in a post on her Facebook page: ''I have an unwavering commitment to providing vulnerable children with a loving home. For my birthday, I can think of no better gift than connecting my global family with this beautiful country and the children who need our help most. Every dollar raised will go directly to meals, schools, uniforms and healthcare. I want to come together with my friends, fans and supporters to change the lives of Malawian children and let them know they are nurtured, protected and loved. Through their generous commitment to this organization, Ripple will match each dollar donated to this campaign. -Madonna (sic).''