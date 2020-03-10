Madonna has been forced to cancel two shows in Paris due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The singer was due on stage in the French capital on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of her Madame X tour but the promoters have confirmed the show will be axed after the French government banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people to stop the disease spread.

A statement reads: ''Following official notification from the Office of the Police this morning prohibiting all events with an audience attendance of over 1000, Live Nation regrets to announce the final two Madame X performances previously re-scheduled to 10-March and 11-March are forced to be cancelled. Tickets are refundable at point of purchase. We regret the disappointment to fans.''

The coronavirus is gripping the world Madonna isn't the only celebrity to cancel an event because of the disease, with Ciara ''disappointed'' to have postponed a concert in her home town.

The 'Level Up' hitmaker said in a statement: ''With the continued spread of the coronavirus throughout the U.S., as a pregnant woman, my doctors have advised me to limit travel and large group gatherings. I am disappointed I won't be able to return this month to the place where I was born, Ft. Hood Texas, and put on the amazing show we had planned. I urge everyone to be diligent in taking steps to stay healthy and safe.''

Coronavirus has also been blamed for the delay of the release of the new James Bond movie, 'No Time To Die'.

A statement read: ''MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020. The film will be released in the U.K. on November 12, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow, including the US launch on November 25, 2020.''