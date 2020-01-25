Madonna has cancelled the first London show of her 'Madame X' tour, due to injury.

The 61-year-old singer has been forced to pull out of the first night of her 15-date residency at the London Palladium on Monday (27.01.20) after being advised to rest by her doctor.

In an email to fans, obtained by independent.co.uk, Madonna explained: ''I am deeply sorry that I have to cancel my concert scheduled for Monday January 27 in London. Under doctors guidance I have been told to rest for a few days.

''As you all know I have injuries that have plagued me since the beginning of the tour but I must always listen to my body and put my health first.

''The last thing I want to do is disappoint my fans or compromise the integrity of my show. So I will keep going until I cannot.

''As always - anyone who purchased a ticket will be refunded for tickets purchased that evening.''

The Ticketmaster website has a message confirming that the performance on January 27 has been cancelled.

This is the 10th date on Madonna's 'Madame X' tour to be axed, with the star explaining previously that she was suffering ''overwhelming'' pain.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Please forgive this unexpected turn of events. Doing my show every night brings me so much joy and to cancel is a kind of punishment for me.

''But the pain I'm in right now is overwhelming and I must rest and follow doctors orders so I can come back stronger and better and continue the Madame X journey with all of you.''