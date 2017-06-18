Madonna has reportedly forked out £5 million on a mansion in Portugal.

The 'Vogue' hitmaker is believed to have splurged on the property near the city of Lisbon in order to help her 11-year-old adopted son David - who is currently training with Benfica football club's junior team - further his sporting career.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''Madonna visited Portugal first in March and the fans went wild. One even sent her a message saying they were an estate agent on Instagram and she started following them back. It was then it became pretty apparent that she was looking to make a move permanent.

''Now the town in question is abuzz with the news that she's going to be based in this particular property, with the estate agents confirming they've sold the property to a big name.

''It's a stunning building in the hilltops with a huge number of bedrooms and bathrooms all decorated in striking Islamic style, although there are huge plans for a redesign inside already.''

The 58-year-old singer's willingness to help her son comes after she previously praised her brood - who are also comprised of 20-year-old daughter Lourdes, and 16-year-old son Rocco, as well as adopted children Mercy, 11, and four-year-old twins Esther and Stella - as being her ''greatest accomplishment''.

Posting on Instagram on Mother's Day - which is celebrated in America on May 14 - Madonna wrote: ''The Greatest Accomplishment of my life is to be the Mother I never knew! Happy Mother's Day to my Mama whom I hope is watching over me and. to all who have nurtured and suffered and experienced the Joy and sacrifice of Motherhood!''

The 'Like A Prayer' hitmaker also posted photos of each of her children, praising them each for being her ''love'' and her ''joy''.

She captioned the snaps: ''My Love!

''My Champion!

''My Joy!

''My Light! This Smile. Is everything!! (sic)''