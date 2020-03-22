Madonna has branded coronavirus as a ''great equaliser''.

The 'Like A Virgin' hitmaker gave her opinion on COVID-19 in a social media post, admitting the viral disease has made everyone ''equal in many ways''.

Speaking in a post on Instagram, she shared: ''That's the thing about COVID-19, it doesn't care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are ... it's the great equaliser, and what's terrible about it is what's great about it. What's terrible about it is, it's made us equal in many ways. And what's wonderful about it is that it's made us equal in many ways. Like I used to say at the end of 'Human Nature' every night, we're all in the same boat. If the ship goes down, we're all going down together.''

Earlier this month, Madonna was forced to cancel two shows in Paris due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The singer was due on stage in the French capital on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 10 and March 11 respectively, as part of her Madame X tour but the promoters have confirmed the show will be axed after the French government banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people to stop the disease spread.

A statement reads: ''Following official notification from the Office of the Police this morning prohibiting all events with an audience attendance of over 1000, Live Nation regrets to announce the final two Madame X performances previously re-scheduled to March 10 and March 11 are forced to be cancelled. Tickets are refundable at point of purchase. We regret the disappointment to fans.''