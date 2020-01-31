Madonna has cancelled two more shows at the London Palladium following ''multiple injuries''.

The 61-year-old singer finally opened her 'Madame X' tour in the UK on Wednesday (29.01.20) after cancelling the first concert earlier in the week due to injury, but has now revealed she's had to axe another two dates on February 4 and February 11, because doing too many shows in a row is ''too much'' on her body.

In an announcement posted on Friday (31.01.20), Madonna wrote: ''As you all know i have multiple injuries and have had to cancel shows to give myself time to recover. So as not to surprise you i want to let you know ahead of time that I will be cancelling 2 shows- on Feb 4 and Feb 11th at the Palladium in London. because doing 3 shows in a row is too much on my body and in fact my doctors insist i take a day off after every show but i believe can manage if i do 2 shows then I rest! (sic)''

The 'Like A Prayer' hitmaker believes it's a ''miracle'' she can still perform at all, and has said the only way for her to recover is to take the time to ''rest'' in between her shows.

She added: ''Its a miracle i have gotten this far but a-lot has to do with the fact that i do 6 hours of re-hab every day

''3 hours before show and 3 after with multiple therapies. I have also switched to flat shoes and modified difficult. parts of the show. This has helped enormously but i still need to be careful and of course rest is the best medicine (sic)''

Madonna closed her note to fans by apologising for axing the performances.

The star said: ''i never want to cancel any show and Im determined that i will make it to the end if i pace myself. God Willing Refunds will be automatically issued to the credit card on which tickets were ordered. I appreciate your understanding and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. Thank you!! Madame [X] . #madamextheatre #thelondonpalladium. (sic)''

When the 'Vogue' singer took to the stage earlier this week, she told the audience at the Palladium that she was thrilled to have ''made it'' on stage.

She said: ''I'm happy to have made it. How could I not do a show in London.''