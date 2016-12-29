Madonna and Rocco Ritchie have reconciled.

The 58-year-old singer and her son Rocco, 16, have had an acrimonious relationship ever since he decided he wanted to live with his father Guy Ritchie in London but the pair appear to have gotten their relationship back on track and are currently on holiday with Madonna's three other children, Lourdes, 20, David, 11, and Mercy, 10.

Madonna shared a picture of them all on Instagram, along with a group of friends including David Blaine, and wrote: ''Swiss Family Robinson!!''

It was previously revealed that Madonna had asked Blaine to help her reconnect with Rocco as the youngster looks up to the magician.

An insider said: ''Madonna and David have been friends for a long time and she's reached out to him to speak to Rocco who thinks David is really cool.

''David helped Rocco with work experience a few years ago so Rocco looks up to him.

''She hopes he can leave a good impression. She's doing everything she can to win Rocco back.''

Meanwhile, Rocco was arrested in November for possession of marijuana after the drug was allegedly found in his rucksack in Primrose Hill, London.

A source said at the time: ''Rocco has become a well-known figure in the area and not for the right reasons. He's been repeatedly seen acting suspiciously.

''This incident was the final straw. Local residents are fed up with him acting in this manner and called the police.''

And Madonna released a statement in support of her son, adding: ''I love my son very much. I will do whatever I can to give him the support that he needs, and I ask that you respect our privacy at this time.''

Whilst a Scotland Yard spokesman confirmed: ''A 16-year-old has been arrested for possession of cannabis. He was bailed and dealt with by Camden Borough's Youth Offending Team.''

It is believed Rocco was dealt with by the Triage system, which helps to keep young people, who are arrested for the first time for low level offences, out of the criminal justice system. Rocco is not expected to get a criminal record but may have to attend a series of workshops.