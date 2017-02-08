Madonna has confirmed she is adopting twin girls.

The 'Living for Love' hitmaker took to Instagram to confirm she would be taking on the care of four-year-old Stella and Esther, whilst also expressing her thanks to those in Malawi who made it possible.

Captioning a photograph of herself walking with the twins, she wrote: ''I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family.

''I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love! (sic)''

It comes after judiciary spokesperson Mlenga Mvula revealed Madonna - who also has Lourdes, 20, Rocco, 16, Mercy and David, both 11 - ''exuded happiness'' when she was granted permission to adopt the twins on Tuesday (07.02.17).

She said: ''Madonna exuded happiness. She smiled while she was making her way out of the courtroom, and then she drove away [with the girls] ...

''Madonna has been very close to Malawi. She has been involved in so many projects and is currently helping to expand the children's ward at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

''So Madonna has been coming to Malawi frequently. So it is not unusual to people in Malawi at all. They know Madonna very well in terms of the high-profile work she has done for the community.''

The twins' father and uncle were in the courtroom to hear the ruling.

A spokesperson added: ''Their mother died a week after she delivered the babies. After their mother died, the children were looked after by their grandmother, who could not fully provide for them, so they were taken into an orphanage.''