Madonna's meteoric rise to fame took her ''breath away''.

The 60-year-old pop star emerged as one of the world's best-selling singers in the 1980s, and she's admitted she wasn't properly prepared for the intense pressure that came her way.

She said: ''It took my breath away. I can't begin to tell you.

''I remember the first concert I did on the Virgin tour, in Seattle, when everything became big and I had no way of being prepared for it. It literally sucked the life out of me, sucked the air out of my lungs when I walked on stage.''

In fact, the iconic star revealed she had ''an out-of-body experience'' as her life and career were suddenly transformed.

But, over time, Madonna has learned to cope with the pressures of fame.

Speaking to the Guardian newspaper, Madonna shared: ''Not a bad feeling, not an out-of-control feeling, but an otherworldly feeling that nothing could prepare you for. I mean, eventually you get used to it.''

Meanwhile, the chart-topping singer previously admitted to using the clay mask from her own MDNA Skin line in order to get a ''soft butt''.

She said: ''I have used the clay mask on my butt.

''Don't you want soft skin on your butt? I mean don't a lot of people look at your butt? Your butt has an audience. At least one! Maybe you can ask your significant other to remove it for you. What do you think?

''You have it put it on and you lay down and he can rub your feet or she while your mask is setting in for seven to ten minutes, and then you can get some magnetic head on your behind.''