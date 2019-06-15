Iconic pop star Madonna has confessed that her meteoric rise to fame took her ''breath away''.
Madonna's meteoric rise to fame took her ''breath away''.
The 60-year-old pop star emerged as one of the world's best-selling singers in the 1980s, and she's admitted she wasn't properly prepared for the intense pressure that came her way.
She said: ''It took my breath away. I can't begin to tell you.
''I remember the first concert I did on the Virgin tour, in Seattle, when everything became big and I had no way of being prepared for it. It literally sucked the life out of me, sucked the air out of my lungs when I walked on stage.''
In fact, the iconic star revealed she had ''an out-of-body experience'' as her life and career were suddenly transformed.
But, over time, Madonna has learned to cope with the pressures of fame.
Speaking to the Guardian newspaper, Madonna shared: ''Not a bad feeling, not an out-of-control feeling, but an otherworldly feeling that nothing could prepare you for. I mean, eventually you get used to it.''
Meanwhile, the chart-topping singer previously admitted to using the clay mask from her own MDNA Skin line in order to get a ''soft butt''.
She said: ''I have used the clay mask on my butt.
''Don't you want soft skin on your butt? I mean don't a lot of people look at your butt? Your butt has an audience. At least one! Maybe you can ask your significant other to remove it for you. What do you think?
''You have it put it on and you lay down and he can rub your feet or she while your mask is setting in for seven to ten minutes, and then you can get some magnetic head on your behind.''
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
Madonna takes an ambitious approach to the 1936 abdication of Edward VIII, merging the history-making...
After beginning his career with two frenetic crime films (Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels;...
Can it really have been two long years since The Object of My Affection made...
Now I understand why Argentineans wanted Madonna to go home during the filming of Evita!What...
Until director Lee Tamahori blasts right past a perfectly good ending, only to burn a...
Homogenized, sterilized and clearly revised by test-audience scoring, "The Next Best Thing" is a disingenuous,...