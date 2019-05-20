Madonna has added six dates to her residency at The London Palladium due to demand.

An ''overwhelming'' number of Verified Fan registrations for the 'Madame X World Tour' dates were received for the original six shows at the iconic theatre, which take place between January 26, 2020 and February 2, 2020, and so the Queen of Pop has now extended the stint, which will continue on February 4 through to February 11.

The residency extension follows the 60-year-old superstar's 'Eurovision Song Contest' debut on Saturday night (18.05.19).

Madonna left 200 million viewers speechless with her epic performance of 'Like a Prayer' and new album track 'Future'.

The 'Medellin' singer's headline set in Tel Aviv, Israel, saw her transform the stage into a makeshift chapel with a hooded choir and religious imagery as she revived the 1989 hit which turns 30 this year.

Madonna, who was dressed in a lengthy robe and dazzling eye patch, slowly walked down a steep set of stairs as she belted out the words to one of her biggest his.

She then switched up the atmosphere, giving her live debut of her new reggae-tinged track 'Future' featuring Migos star Quavo - who was proud to perform with ''one of the best'' pop stars in the world - and the pair brought their energetic performance to a dramatic close as the stage went black and they fell in unison backwards off a high platform and the words ''Wake Up'' were left on the screen.

Before hitting the stage, Madonna gave an impassioned speech reminding people to ''never underestimate the power of music to bring people together''.

She said: ''Another really obvious statement is look at all the delegates behind us everybody here is from all over the world, right.

''Some of the counties that I have been privileged enough to visit and experience and the one thing that brings me to those countries and the thing that brings all of these people here tonight is music.

''So let's never underestimate the power of music to bring people together.

''To quote an amazing song [Madonna's 2000 hit 'Music'], 'Music makes the people come together.'''

Tickets for all Verified Fan code holders go on sale on Friday (24.05.19) at 9am at ticketmaster.co.uk/Madonna.

Tickets for the newly added shows will be available to Verified Icon Legacy members went on sale this morning (20.05.19) and are available until Tuesday (21.05.19) at 4pm.

Madonna's full dates at The London Palladium are as follows:

January 26, London, UK, The London Palladium

January 27, London, UK, The London Palladium

January 29, London, UK, The London Palladium

January 30, London, UK, The London Palladium

February 1, London, UK, The London Palladium

February 2, London, UK, The London Palladium

February 4, London, UK, The London Palladium

February 5, London, UK, The London Palladium

February 6, London, UK, The London Palladium

February 8, London, UK, The London Palladium

February 9, London, UK, The London Palladium

February 11, London, UK, The London Palladium